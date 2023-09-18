Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov: The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not end the conflict with a parade in Moscow

In Ukraine, they realized that Russia does not want to surrender, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not end the conflict with a military parade in the capital of their enemy. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, to the publication Economist.

“We understand that we will not end the war with a victory parade in Moscow,” the intelligence officer said. He added that Russia’s history has been constantly accompanied by various armed conflicts, and this proves that it will not give up in the current situation.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said that Russia has no other options but to win in Ukraine. He also spoke about the active defense of Russian troops in the special operation zone.