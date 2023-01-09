The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a powerful assault on Soledar by Russian troops

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar in her TelegramThe channel stated that Russian troops launched a powerful assault on Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

According to her, the enemy regrouped, transferred additional detachments and changed tactics.

The deputy minister also said that a large number of assault groups formed from Wagner PMC fighters were involved, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars were massively used.

On January 7, Vitaly Kiselyov, an assistant to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic, expressed the opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could leave the city of Soledar in the near future. He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order to retreat from the city and its environs.