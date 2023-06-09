Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov: negotiations with the Russian Federation are possible if Moscow changes the goals of the NWO

Negotiations with Russia are possible if Moscow changes the goals of the special operation, said the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov. His words convey RBC.

According to Reznikov, Ukraine can live peacefully and “normally in a good-neighborly manner with all neighbors.” However, to do this, Russia should change its approach to resolving the conflict, he said.

“You first identify the interest of the Russians, has it changed for them? If it has changed, then the so-called ZOPA – zone of possible agreement – becomes clear, and if not, then stay in line, we will somehow figure it out without you, ”said Reznikov.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar confirmed the start of the offensive of the Ukrainian army in the southern direction. Then the Russian Defense Ministry showed footage of the destruction of a column of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, among which German Leopard 2 tanks can be seen.