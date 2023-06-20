Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine acknowledged the difficulties with the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region

Difficulties in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region were recognized by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar in Telegram.

According to her, the Ukrainian units are fighting fiercely and trying to overcome the minefields. She also stated that it is incorrect to evaluate the effectiveness of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by kilometers or by the number of settlements taken.

At the same time, Malyar noted that the population of Ukraine would like the offensive to be “like in a movie” – fast and clear.

“Of course, this will not happen in real life, and war is a completely different situation. We will advance gradually, with difficulties, facing the resistance of the enemy,” wrote the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that in Ukraine there was an acute shortage of medical tourniquets and tourniquets, the most severe shortage of hemostatic agents among military units in the south, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking Russian positions.