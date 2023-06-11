Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Malyar: By blowing up a hydroelectric power station, the Russian Federation tried to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

By blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Russia tried to prevent the offensive of the Ukrainian army, wrote the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar in Telegram.

According to her, in this way the Russian side tried to “narrow down” the geography of possible actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was obviously carried out on the basis of preventing the Ukrainian Defense Forces from carrying out an offensive in the Kherson direction and freeing up the necessary reserves for their transfer to the Zaporozhye and Bakhmut directions,” the deputy minister said.

Malyar stressed that by destroying the hydroelectric power plant, Russia forced Ukraine to transfer part of its forces to eliminate the disaster, making it impossible “to liberate the occupied territories on the left bank of the Kherson region.”

Kakhovskaya HPP was damaged on the night of June 6. As a result of numerous blows, the dam support was damaged, after which dozens of settlements began to flood. Up to 40,000 people were in the disaster zone. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky blamed “Russian terrorists” for the incident.