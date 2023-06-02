This year, two armies, an army corps and two military districts will be formed in the structure of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Colonel-General Yevgeny Burdinsky.

“In 2023, it is necessary to timely provide organizational and staffing support for the formation of combined arms and air armies, an army corps, the Azov naval region, five divisions and 26 brigades,” he wrote in article, published in the June issue of the magazine of the Ministry of Defense “Military Commissariats of Russia”.

Burdinsky also clarified that it is planned to create the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. According to him, the tasks set must be completed in a short time.

On January 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on January 17 announced large-scale changes in the Russian army, planned for implementation in the period from 2023 to 2026. Among them is an increase in the size of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to 1.5 million people. According to him, along with the increase in the number of the RF Armed Forces, the number of training grounds in the military districts and in the new territories of Russia should also increase.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.