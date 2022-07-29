During a special military operation, military railway workers cleared mines and restored more than 150 km of railways, as well as four railway bridges in the liberated territories of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Izvestia correspondent Alexander Morozov visited the site on July 29.

“To date, we have restored more than 150 km of railway tracks, in this section we have restored four bridge crossings – small bridges, span structures have been replaced, railway cuttings have also been changed in the amount of 65 pieces from 8 to 12 m, the subgrade has been repaired after explosions” , – said the deputy brigade commander with the call sign Bars.

Sapper units of the troops of the Central Military District discovered and neutralized about 200 different mines, stretch marks with grenades. All devices were evacuated to a safe place and destroyed.

Local railway workers also joined the restoration work, who, along with Russian military personnel, are repairing the tracks.

The work on the restoration of the railway connection, carried out by the military, made it possible to organize the prompt delivery of food, building materials and essential supplies from the territory of Russia to the liberated territories of the LPR.

The calculation of the railway troops is working day and night to restore communication between the liberated cities and villages as quickly as possible. Now for the soldiers, together with the LPR railway workers, the priority direction is the transfer to Lisichansk. Due to shelling, the trains did not run in this area for several months. Now it has become safer here, as the front line has moved back. It will take less than a month to resume full-fledged railway traffic.

On July 11, the first regular passenger train after the liberation of Mariupol left for Volnovakha. The platforms of all settlements that will meet on the train’s route were prepared for its stop.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

