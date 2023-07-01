Repair and restoration units of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Federation are constantly working to restore military equipment in the zone of the special operation. On Saturday, July 1, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed how the modernization of heavy fire weapons (TOS) is going.

“Currently, we have a heavy weapon for modernization. We are modernizing its protection – an anti-drone system – what is relevant, ”said the commander of the repair team with the call sign Orel.

A special screen that will protect the crew from drones is being installed on the TOS-1A Solntsepek. According to the military, the improvements really help in combat.

At the adjacent section of the field garage, repair units are modernizing an armored personnel carrier. There, a lattice frame is welded onto it. In the event of shelling from a grenade launcher, such a lattice will protect the military from a cumulative projectile. In addition, specialists have strengthened the armor: they installed additional protective plates on the hull.

The commander of the welding department with the call sign Elektrod added that this is not the first machine they have made. They plan to continue to improve TOS – the process of modernization is ongoing. All innovations are developed by engineers together with the crews.

Repair units work in the field, restoring high-quality equipment even with complex damage. Every specialist understands that the lives of front line soldiers depend on his work.

Earlier, on June 19, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that junior sergeant Nikita Kondrulin, a rigger of a technical platoon, restored four Giacint-S self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) in the field. He was able to return the self-propelled guns to service, working under regular fire from the nationalists on the line of contact.

On April 22, the Russian Defense Ministry said that weapons repair specialists had mastered the methods of restoring artillery pieces, as well as replacing faulty barrels in the field. In addition to armored vehicles and vehicles, repair battalions are returning multiple launch rocket systems and towed artillery pieces to service.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.