33 attacks were recorded in the SAR by the Russian military per day, Deputy Head of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, said.

There were 15 attacks in Idlib province, nine attacks in Latakia province and four attacks in Aleppo province. Five more attacks were recorded in the province of Hama.

Sytnik said that the fire was opened from the positions of the terrorist organization Dzhebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia. No shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Ankara has been registered.

In February, Russian air defenses repelled an attack on Khmeimim airbase in Syria. Nobody was hurt as a result of the attack. There is also no material damage. The airbase continues to operate normally.

The operation of the RF Armed Forces against terrorist organizations on the territory of the SAR began in 2015 at the request of the President of the Republic, Bashar al-Assad. Earlier, AiF.ru told about the situation in Syria.