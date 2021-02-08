The Russian military recorded 29 attacks per day in the SAR, Deputy Head of the Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, said.

There were 13 attacks in Latakia province, 10 attacks in Idlib province and 4 attacks in Aleppo province. Two more attacks were recorded in the province of Hama.

Sytnik said that the fire was opened from the positions of the terrorist organization Dzhebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia. No shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Ankara has been registered.

Recall that in January, as a result of an attack by militants on a bus on the highway between the cities of Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor, three Syrian soldiers were killed.