The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on April 20 published new data on those killed by Ukraine during the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.

“Today we are disclosing information about significant losses among the military personnel of the 4th operational brigade of the NSU (military unit 3018) (as of March 29, 2022),” the ministry said in a statement. Telegram.

The submitted documents contain information about the wounded, dead and suicide servicemen, the circumstances of their death and the place of burial. Also, the documents “indicate a large number of deserted servicemen, wounded and missing.”

On April 19, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also showed the lists of the dead Ukrainian military. On April 18, 23,367 deaths were reported, including senior officers.

According to the official data of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which were presented on March 25, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation lost 1,351 servicemen during the special operation, and another 3,825 soldiers were injured.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The Kremlin explained that the tasks of the special operation include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

