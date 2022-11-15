Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: reports of the fall of Russian missiles in Poland are a provocation

Reports about the fall of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland are a provocation. This was announced RIA News in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the agency, the goal of the Polish media, which disseminate false information, is to escalate the situation in the region, and the wreckage depicted in the photo is not part of Russian missiles.

No strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border were carried out by Russian means of destruction Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Russian military expert Alexei Leonkov said RIA Newsthat the fragments captured in the photo are fragments of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. “Accidentally triggered Ukrainian anti-aircraft guided missiles of the S-300 system could fly into the territory of Poland. We have seen such examples before,” he said. The flight course of Russian missiles is designed so that they do not fall on adjacent territories.

Polish government meets for urgent meeting

Earlier, Polish radio ZET, citing sources, reported that two rockets, whose ownership was not specified, fell on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewoduv, Lublin Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border. As a result, two people died. This message spread against the backdrop of news about rocket attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called an emergency meeting of the government’s Security and Defense Committee amid reports of fallen missiles. Police, prosecutors and the army are at the scene.

NATO has so far refrained from making statements on the incident in Poland

The United States and other NATO countries have already reacted to the fall of missiles in Poland, but so far have refrained from accusations. According to TASSThe Pentagon did not confirm reports of the incident, and the US State Department assured that they were not looking for an escalation and intended to check all the information of the Polish side. France and Belgium also announced that, together with their NATO counterparts, study missile crash data.

Source TASS in the diplomatic mission of one of the EU countries in Brussels, he stressed that NATO would be primarily interested in the ownership of the missiles, while the international community would still blame Moscow, as it held it morally responsible for what was happening in the region.

NATO’s response to the incident will depend on Poland’s claims about the ownership of the downed missiles, whether they are Russian missiles or missiles from Ukrainian air defense systems. TASS source

Earlier, the Pentagon called don’t speculate on the applicability of Article 5 of the NATO Charter on the collective defense of the members of the Alliance. The TASS interlocutor also stressed that in a situation of unintentional entry of ammunition from the adjacent conflict zone, Article 4 of the NATO Charter is in force, which implies urgent consultations.