The Russian Defense Ministry appealed to the fighters of the Wagner PMC assault squads, noting that they were tricked into participating in an armed rebellion. The appeal of the department was distributed on Saturday, June 24.

“Many of your comrades from several squads have already realized their mistake by asking for help in ensuring the ability to safely return to their places of permanent deployment,” the message says.

The Ministry of Defense called on PMC fighters to show prudence and promptly get in touch with representatives of the department or law enforcement agencies. They noted that all Wagnerites were guaranteed safety.

The day before, it was reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, distributed video footage about the alleged attack by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camps of the PMC. The department denied reports of attacks on the rear of PMCs. They clarified that the RF Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of the special military operation.

At the same time, the FSB of Russia opened a case under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”) in relation to Yevgeny Prigozhin. In turn, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia promised to give a proper legal assessment of the actions of the founder of the PMC. He could face a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

The news is being supplemented