The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Monday, April 24, announced the elimination of up to 60 militants of the so-called Georgian Legion in Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), another 20 were injured.

“Destroyed militants of the “Georgian Legion” are involved in the brutal torture and murder of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year,” said Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, at a briefing.

He clarified that the enemy’s weapons depot was also hit by the Iskander operational-tactical missile system in this area. Also, 15 units of military equipment located in the adjacent territory were destroyed.

Konashenkov also spoke about the destruction of the ammunition depot of the 92nd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Stelmakhovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

On April 16, it was reported that Russian troops hit the temporary deployment point of the “Foreign Legion” in the Donetsk direction. The head of the press center of the Yug group, Ivan Bigma, noted that the troops of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) also hit the deployment points of the 129th brigade of the territorial defense of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the village of Keramik, the 12th battalion of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ( APU) in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ocheredino.

The day before, official Konashenkov reported that the Ukrainian army lost more than 315 soldiers and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction in a day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

