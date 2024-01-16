The Ministries of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Niger agreed to intensify joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region. The Russian department reported this on January 16.

The parties held a working meeting between the Deputy Ministers of Defense of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Niger, Corps General Salifu Modi.

“The parties noted the importance of developing Russian-Nigerian relations in the defense sector and agreed to intensify joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region,” the department’s press service reported.

Also during the negotiations, the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries were noted, and directions for future cooperation were identified.

“The readiness of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation was emphasized to continue a constructive dialogue with Nigerian partners in order to increase the combat readiness of the national armed forces of the Republic of Niger,” the Ministry of Defense added.

The news is being updated