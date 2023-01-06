Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on local television on January 3 that Warsaw was allegedly creating “the strongest army in Europe” and had already exceeded the NATO standard for defense spending.

The journalist asked the head of the department whether the Polish army is already the strongest in Europe or will only become one.

“We will, but in the foreign press you can already read that we are building the strongest army in Europe,” Blashak’s response was quoted by the publication. Do Rzeczy.

He stressed that the country’s troops have never been as strong as they are now, and assured that they will become even stronger.

The minister recalled that last year Poland received the first batteries of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) and Turkish-made Bayraktar drones. In addition, in 2023, Warsaw will receive Abrams tanks and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as aircraft and helicopters.

Earlier, on December 29, the Polish Ministry of Defense announced plans to call up 250,000 reserve soldiers for military service in 2023. They have already begun to be invited to the military registration and enlistment offices and handed notices of mobilization. Yet over the past few weeks, more than 70,000 men have fled to the EU and the UK in an attempt to avoid being drafted.

On December 23, Polish army reserve officer Arkadiusz Kups said that Poland had spent more than a third of its military potential to help Ukraine. Kups said that Warsaw sent tanks, artillery mounts and shells, as well as Soviet S-125 Neva anti-aircraft missile systems, to Kyiv.

Prior to that, on December 19, Blaszczak said that the Polish army is recruiting those wishing to study military affairs at the age of 15 to 65 years. He noted that citizens will be taught how to handle weapons, the basics of providing medical care, skills to act in a crisis situation, the ability to make fire in an extreme situation, and survival in difficult situations.

On December 14, the portal Niezależny Dziennik Polityczny wrote that the Polish authorities plan to increase the size of the army, as they are preparing for a large-scale attack on the territory of Western Ukraine in order to capture it and hold a referendum there.

On December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled the plans of Polish nationalists to take over the western parts of Ukraine.

On November 29, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would not give Kyiv its Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), as they should “serve to protect the Polish sky.”

In November, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major General Valery Gnilozub, noted that the militarization of neighboring states, primarily Poland, was proceeding at an accelerated pace. According to him, this indicates the preparation of Warsaw for an offensive war.