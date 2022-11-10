Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on November 10 said in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggerothat new deliveries of weapons to Ukraine are not being prepared, but it is absolutely not excluded.

“We are not preparing the sixth package (an interdepartmental decree with a list of weapons for Kyiv – Ed.) <...> I do not exclude that <...> there will be a discussion within NATO and the European Union on further military assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

However, Kyiv, according to Crosetto, will receive the remnants of military products promised by the previous government of Italy.

He added that in recent weeks in Rome they are talking only about economic support and the allocation of funds for the restoration of civilian infrastructure.

November 7 newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote that in Italy, due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, a conflict arose between Crosetto and the ex-head of government, the leader of the 5 Stars opposition movement, Giuseppe Conte.

According to the publication, Crosetto called Conte a neighbor’s bully and criticized him for his calls to stop pumping Ukraine with weapons and help Kyiv return to negotiations. In response, Conte said that the Minister of Defense himself violates the principles of democracy.

On November 1, the newspaper Il Messaggero, citing sources in the Italian government, announced a freeze on sending the next, sixth, military aid package to Kyiv.

In October, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Italy to increase the supply of military products to Ukraine, as Kyiv needs it.

Western countries are supporting the Ukrainian side against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. In addition to financial assistance, Western states send military equipment and weapons to Kyiv.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.