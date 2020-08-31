The head of the main department of ideological work of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, Leonid Kasinsky, said on the air of the ONT TV channel that the military found caches with rods and stakes prepared in advance by the protesters. Reported by RIA News…

According to Kasinsky, over the past few weeks, Belarusian servicemen have “found a lot of various caches” where rods, pointed stakes were kept, and flammable liquids, bags of stones and tires were kept on the roofs of houses. “Someone later says that it was all for peaceful protests, peaceful demonstrations,” he added.

The protests in the republic have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the mockery of the protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

Belarusian citizens oppose the official election results, according to which President Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, won 80 percent of the vote.