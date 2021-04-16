More than 614 thousand Russian military personnel were vaccinated with the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to a bulletin on website Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, April 16.

In total, more than 685 thousand doses of vaccine have been delivered to the Armed Forces, the department added.

“The main efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are aimed at conducting mass voluntary vaccinations of military personnel and their families, as well as civilian personnel. To date, 614,528 people have undergone voluntary vaccination with the first component of Sputnik V, ”it was reported.

Over the past day after treatment, 24 servicemen have recovered. Thus, the total number of recovered in the Russian army increased to 32.6 thousand people. 113.5 thousand people were removed from medical control.

384 servicemen tested positive for coronavirus, of which 260 are undergoing treatment, 124 are isolated at home.

In March, it was reported that military attaches from 34 countries were vaccinated with Sputnik V in the treatment and diagnostic center of the Ministry of Defense.

Attaches from the CIS countries, Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America took part in the procedure. Those who have not previously had a coronavirus and have no contraindications to vaccination were allowed to the procedure.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered on August 11. The Sputnik V drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.

