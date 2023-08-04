Russian Defense Ministry: APU lost more than four thousand pieces of equipment during the counteroffensive

Since the beginning of its counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have lost over 4,000 units of military equipment, including foreign ones. Its number was named by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (MO RF), Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

According to the agency, from June to July, 26 enemy aircraft, nine helicopters, as well as 1,831 armored fighting vehicles, including 25 German Leopard tanks, seven French AMX wheeled tanks and 21 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, were destroyed on the contact line.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 747 field artillery pieces and mortars, including 76 American M777 systems and 84 self-propelled artillery mounts from Poland, the USA, France and Germany.

Konashenkov also said that over the same period, Ukraine lost more than 43 thousand of its military personnel during the counteroffensive.

See also Belarus tries Tijanóvskaya and other opposition leaders in absentia Related materials:

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in early June. Russian President Vladimir Putin, assessing the course of hostilities, said that Kyiv was suffering heavy losses, and Russian soldiers and officers who participated in repelling enemy attacks were demonstrating the best examples of mass heroism.

In turn, on July 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to criticism from Moscow and Western countries, promised that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would “gain momentum.” According to him, the Russian army managed to dig in well and mine large areas, taking advantage of the “forced delay” in the start of the counteroffensive.