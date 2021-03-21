Vilyuchinsk on the Kamchatka Peninsula is being considered as a possible base for the Khabarovsk special-purpose submarine, sources in the Russian Defense Ministry told Izvestia.

According to them, the submarine will become part of the Russian Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) there.

It is noted that the final decision has not yet been made.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, it is planned to complete the construction of the necessary infrastructure for basing nuclear submarines of new projects in Kamchatka by the end of this year.

Experts also note that the location of the submarine in the Pacific Ocean provides advantages for the location of the submarine, since great depths begin already in the coastal zone, which allows for maneuvers.

The exact characteristics of the sub has not yet been announced. It is known that in terms of its size and crew size it will correspond to a submarine cruiser. The length will be more than 100 m, and the width – about 12 m. It is also known that six launchers for the Poseidon autonomous submarine robots are located at Khabarovsk. Perhaps they will equip it with several torpedo tubes for self-defense.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article: Free diving: a unique submarine can go to Kamchatka