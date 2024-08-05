The Ministry of Defense lost 130 million rubles due to bearings for the Il-76: details, investigation materials

The damage to the Ministry of Defense due to bearings for the Il-76 amounted to 130 million rubles

The Russian Ministry of Defense suffered damages of 130 million rubles due to the supply of defective aircraft parts for the Il-76 military transport aircraft.

Izvestia wrote about this with reference to a source.

Counterfeit parts installed in planes

After the planes were in operation, it was discovered that counterfeit bearings had been installed on them. The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region emphasized that the details of the case “are not subject to dissemination” because it “contradicts the interests of the investigation.”

It is known that the case was initiated against unidentified persons from among the manag