The Russian Ministry of Defense has launched a project about the first days of the Great Patriotic War

The Russian Ministry of Defense launched multimedia project “That longest day of the year…” about the first days of the Great Patriotic War.

The project, created on the basis of declassified documents from the funds of the Central Archive of the Military Department, is dedicated to the 83rd anniversary of the attack of the Third Reich on the Soviet Union. In particular, materials summarizing the experience of the initial period of the war by the General Staff in 1953 were presented to the public for the first time.

In addition, memoirs of Soviet commanders about the first days of the Great Patriotic War have been published. For example, excerpts from the declassified manuscript of Andrei Eremenko, who at the start of the war had the rank of lieutenant general, are given. In 1955 he will become Marshal of the Soviet Union.

Also within the framework of the project, facts of mass heroism of soldiers and commanders of the Red Army are presented. In particular, attention is paid to pilots who began using air rams from the first day of the war.