On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation launched historical section “Heroines of the Great Victory”. It is dedicated to the feats of women during the Great Patriotic War.

The department said that during the war years, the Motherland was defended not only by men, but also by women. About 150 thousand female military personnel received various government awards for military exploits and selfless labor in the rear units and formations of the Red Army. Moreover, 90 women were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

It is noted that the new section contains archival documents about the military exploits of women on the fronts of the Second World War, including award materials, pages of front-line newspapers, reports, orders of the command.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu congratulated women in the Russian army on the upcoming March 8th. The Minister expressed gratitude to the female military personnel for their professionalism and dedication. According to him, today almost 40 thousand women are serving in the country’s Armed Forces.