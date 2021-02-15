The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will decide on the purchase of the Terminator-2 tank support combat vehicles (BMPT) after a year of testing, the newspaper writes. News.

It is reported that the defense department has begun a test program for a pilot batch of BMPT. The tests will take about a year, based on their results, the final decision on the serial purchase of these products will be made.

Sources in the Ministry of Defense noted that the test program will include a comprehensive run-in, shooting in different weather and temperature in winter and summer. Also BMPT will be tasked with air defense of battle formations, in particular, against drones.

Earlier it was reported that a batch of 8 tank support combat vehicles (BMPT) “Terminator” entered for trial operation in a tank division stationed in the Chelyabinsk region.

The use of BMPTs in battle formations can significantly increase the capabilities of tanks in battle. “Terminators” are capable of hitting lightly armored targets, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, to fight helicopters and low-flying enemy aircraft.