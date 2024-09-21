Ministry of Defense: Improved BMPT Terminator to be sent to Avdeevka direction

The crews of the Terminator tank support combat vehicles (BMPT) are improving their skills at the training ground for further use in the combat zone. In the future, they will be sent to the Avdeevka direction, such plans were disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS.

“During the training, servicemen share tactical techniques, conduct high-speed driving and direct fire. They also coordinate with tank unit crews,” the defense department clarified.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the Russian Terminators will be sent to the special military operation (SMO) zone after the process of coordinating their work with the T-90M Proryv tanks is completed.

Earlier it became known that the Russian military was delivered a batch of Verba MANPADS ahead of schedule. It is designed to destroy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones.