Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through the border with the support of tanks and armored vehicles

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to break through the Russian border in the Kursk region with up to 300 fighters from the 22nd Mechanized Brigade, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles. Details of the attack were disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry (RF) in Telegram.

As the department specified, at eight in the morning Moscow time, Ukraine struck the positions of units covering the Russian border in the area of ​​the border village of Nikolayevo-Daryino and the village of Oleshnya in the Sudzhansky district.

The Defense Ministry added that the Russian Armed Forces, together with the FSB border troops, are striking at the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their reserves in the Sumy region of Ukraine. Operational-tactical and attack aviation are involved.

It was previously reported that the sabotage and reconnaissance group that attempted to break into the Kursk region also included members of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDC, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) and fighters of the territorial defense of Ukraine. In addition, a new insignia was noticed on the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – a white triangle.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to break through to Kursk Oblast became known on August 6. This was preceded by an attack on the city of Sudzha using artillery, tanks and kamikaze drones. Then, Ukrainian forces armed with M4 rifles and explosives, supported by heavy equipment, began an assault on the Russian-Ukrainian border, but they failed to penetrate Russian territory. The saboteurs, driven back to the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, split into small groups and dispersed in the forests, where they were attacked by Russian artillery and aviation.