Russian Defense Ministry: Two unmanned boats heading to Novorossiysk destroyed

On the night of Wednesday, July 3, two unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack Novorossiysk. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, revealing details of the attempted attack, in Telegram-channel.

Unmanned boats were hit and destroyed by standby fire weapons in the Black Sea. The Defense Ministry called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit a terrorist attack on targets in Russia.