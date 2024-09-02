Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces Shot Down Two Drones Over Belgorod Region and Black Sea

On the night of Monday, September 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched two drones at Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported this in Telegram-channel.

They specified that air defense systems destroyed two aircraft-type drones. One of them was flying over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the other over the Black Sea.

The Defense Ministry called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to commit a terrorist attack on targets in Russia. It did not provide any other details about the situation.

The day before, on September 1, according to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 158 drones over 15 regions of Russia.