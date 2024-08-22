Russian Defense Ministry: Grad MLRS artillerymen destroyed concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Dnieper island zone

Artillerymen of the Dnepr group of troops destroyed concentrations of infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the island zone of the Dnepr in the Kherson region using Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). The results of the battle were disclosed by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.