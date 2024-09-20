The Ministry of Defense has disclosed documents for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Tallinn from the Nazis

Ministry of Defense of Russia published Declassified documents for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the capital of Estonia, Tallinn, from the Nazi invaders.

A new historical section, “Liberated Tallinn was drowned in flowers,” was created on the department’s website, where declassified documents from the collections of the Central Archives of the Military Department are posted.

On September 20, the Russian Embassy sent a note to the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the exhumation of the remains of Red Army soldiers.

In February, it became known that the authorities of the island of Saaremaa in Estonia were planning to conduct excavations on the territory of the Tehumardi memorial complex and rebury the remains of Red Army soldiers in the cemetery because of the five-pointed stars.