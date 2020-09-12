The Ministry of Protection has developed drafts of a presidential decree and a decision of the Russian authorities prohibiting the free circulation of spare components and elements for protecting tools towards poisonous chemical substances. RIA News.

Each paperwork are printed on the official portal of draft laws.

The explanatory notes say that immediately all of the shares of chemical weapons saved on the territory of Russia have been destroyed. The sale of chemical weapons, together with poisonous chemical substances, is prohibited by a world conference.

On the identical time, the checklist doesn’t embrace spare components for protecting tools towards poisonous chemical substances associated to chemical weapons. This eliminates the necessity to acquire permission for his or her use in Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Protection has ready drafts of a presidential decree and a authorities decree, in line with which the above checklist will speak about technique of safety towards poisonous chemical substances associated to chemical weapons, in addition to regulatory and technical documentation for his or her manufacturing and use.

Earlier, the Ministry of Protection of the Russian Federation instructed concerning the impending provocation with chemical weapons in Idlib. It was additionally reported that the Russian Federation proposed to the OPCW to increase the checklist of banned chemical substances. Specifically, it was proposed to complement it with a substance from Salisbury.