Yevkurov: Defense Minister Belousov issued an order to cancel the deadline for wearing uniforms in the SVO zone

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov issued an order to cancel the deadline for wearing uniforms in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

The soldiers will have their uniforms changed immediately after they become damaged, without waiting for the prescribed wear and tear period, the deputy minister clarified.

The order of the Minister of Defense has determined that there are no wear periods here. If the clothes are damaged after assault actions, they are immediately issued, everything is in place Yunus-Bek Yevkurov Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

He noted that at permanent deployment points there is a certain standard period for wearing uniforms, but now in the special military operation zone there is no such period.

Related materials:

The fighters’ uniforms meet the requirements

During his visit to the troops of the Moscow Military District, Yevkurov visited the training grounds where contract servicemen are being trained. He stated that the soldiers’ uniforms meet the requirements.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov visited the training grounds where newly contracted servicemen are being trained during his trip to the Moscow Military District. Experienced instructors who have been in the special operation zone conduct training for contract servicemen.

The uniform meets the requirements for performing the entire range of tasks. They are sent to the SVO zone only after completing full training at the training grounds and receiving new sets of uniforms. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

The Deputy Minister of Defense added that training for the fighters is conducted by experienced instructors who have been in the special operation zone, and that the training grounds’ educational and material base is being actively expanded and updated.

Yevkurov reported that the servicemen are fully equipped and provided with everything they need. He also noted the high-quality training of drone operators, taking into account the experience of the SVO.

Related materials:

In Russia, attention has been repeatedly drawn to problems with soldiers’ uniforms

In June, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Civil Society Development, Public and Religious Associations, Colonel General Vladimir Shamanov, criticized the Defense Ministry generals for uniforming soldiers. He noted that the military is forced to buy the necessary things themselves due to the low quality of those they are given, and the army resembles a partisan detachment.

Former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin described the expenses of participants in the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO) on uniforms. According to him, half of the salaries of military personnel are taken for these purposes.

Our servicemen sometimes beg. (…) Half of the salaries we gave them are taken for uniforms and everything else. It’s true. Soldiers and officers go on vacation at their own expense. Sergey Stepashin former Prime Minister of Russia

The issue of uniforms for SVO participants has been raised repeatedly. In October 2022, Russian State Duma deputy Andrei Kolesnik proposed issuing vatniki to mobilized Russians.

In the fall of 2023, the wife of a participant in a special military operation from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug complained that her husband was not being issued the uniform and ammunition that he was required to receive under the contract. Natalya Komarova, who held the post of governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug at the time, said that Russian soldiers may not be receiving enough equipment and uniforms because the region was not prepared for the special operation. Later, the press service of the head of the region reported that the problem was resolved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, answering a journalist’s question about problems with equipment, acknowledged their existence and also emphasized that the measures taken to resolve them are having a positive result.