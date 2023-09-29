The Ministry of Defense announced the start of the autumn conscription in all regions of Russia from October 1

The autumn conscription for military service in the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 will begin at its usual time – from October 1. About it stated Deputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky.

He clarified that the conscription will take place in all regions of Russia, including in new regions – in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

The exception is certain regions of the Far North and certain areas equated to regions of the Far North, where citizens living in these territories are called up for military service from November 1 to December 31. This is primarily due to the climatic characteristics of these territories. Vladimir TsimlyanskyDeputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff

Conscripts will begin to be sent from collection points on October 16, Tsimlyansky noted. The term of their conscription service will not change – it will be 12 months. Traditionally, the autumn conscription ends on December 31.

Conscripts will not be sent to the Northern Military District zone, the General Staff promised

A representative of the General Staff said that conscripts will not be sent to the special military operation (SVO) zone. According to him, a third of the conscripts will be sent to training formations and military units. There, within up to five months, they will master modern military equipment and receive a military specialty. After this, Tsimlyansky added, the conscripts will be sent to the troops.

Military personnel undergoing conscription military service will not be sent to the points of deployment of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in new regions of the Russian Federation: Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions or to participate there in carrying out the tasks of a special military operation. Vladimir TsimlyanskyDeputy Chief of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff

Also, the Ministry of Defense will continue the practice of forming scientific companies designed to solve various scientific and applied problems.

Photo: Alexey Kudenko / RIA Novosti

There are currently no plans for additional mobilization, the General Staff said.

The military department currently has no plans to carry out additional mobilization activities, said the deputy head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate of the General Staff.

Rear Admiral Tsimlyansky added that those wishing to enlist in military service under a contract and those who have entered into contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces, as well as volunteers who have decided to participate in the Northern Military District, are sufficient to fulfill the tasks assigned to the army.

Photo: Dmitry Makeev / RIA Novosti

From October 1, fines for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office will increase

The upcoming conscription campaign will be the first to begin after tougher penalties for violating the rules of conscription and military registration. Thus, for failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office on a summons without a good reason, a fine of 10 to 30 thousand rubles is now expected – previously it was from 500 to 3000 rubles.

For failure to report to the military registration and enlistment office information about changes in marital status, education, place of work or study and position, as well as information about moving to a new place of residence, you will be fined in the amount of 1,000 to 5,000 rubles – previously it was from 500 to 3,000 rubles.

Damage or loss of a military registration document, which includes a registration certificate, military ID or draft dodger certificate, is now punishable by a fine of 3,000 to 5,000 rubles – previously you would have had to pay from 500 to 3,000 rubles.

Related materials:

Conscripts may receive electronic summonses in test mode

In the fall, Russians will begin to be notified of a call to the military registration and enlistment office using electronic summonses. They will duplicate regular agendas.

Electronic summonses will be posted in the personal account of the person liable for military service on the State Services portal, as well as in the Unified Register of Persons liable for military service when it is created. At the same time, the service will be able to start operating in a full format only in 2025, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development Oleg Kachanov.

It is planned that in the future the new form of summons will be subject to the same rules as paper notifications. However, in 2023, electronic notifications can be sent to conscripts exclusively in test mode, the State Duma explained.

Photo: Max Vetrov / RIA Novosti

The conscription age will remain the same for now – up to 27 years old

The law on raising the upper draft age from 27 to 30 years, which was signed by President Vladimir Putin, will come into force on January 1, 2024. Thus, the new rules will not apply to the autumn conscription of 2023.

As previously explained in the State Duma, Russians who will turn 27 years old before the end of 2023 will not be conscripted into the army in 2024. Such citizens will be transferred to the reserve and will not be subject to conscription in the future.