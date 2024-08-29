One of President Gustavo Petro’s strongest supporters is his Minister of Defense, lawyer Iván Velásquez. Not only because he heads one of the most powerful portfolios of any government, nor because he is one of the few survivors of the original Cabinet after almost 25 months of the four-year term, but because he is in charge of ensuring that the ambitious policy of total peace is complemented by a strong state initiative in security. Velásquez, who was the victim of illegal surveillance when he was an auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, where he was in charge of investigating the links between paramilitarism and congressmen allied with the government of Álvaro Uribe, today also has the task of standing up for the state and publicly acknowledging responsibility for numerous cases of human rights violations committed during other mandates.

This Monday, the State signed a friendly settlement in one of these cases, and with it the date has been set for a new symbolic act of this type, just the sixth of the 53 that the Ministry identified in 2022 as judicial obligations. It will occur in mid-October at the National University, when the State offers forgiveness to Gabriel Adelfo Riaño, who was imprisoned in 1991, when he was a student at that institution, accused of committing terrorist acts. Acquitted a year later, his case reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, which was close to elevating the process for an alleged state judicial setup against Riaño. The agreement made with the Legal Defense Agency includes the obligation of the State to carry out an act of public forgiveness and recognition of responsibilities. It will be led by the Ministries of Justice, Education and Defense.

The five previous events led by the Ministry of Defense began on July 4, 2023, with the recognition of responsibilities in the case of Alix Fabián Vargas Hernández. And among those spaces, the event that has had the most impact occurred on October 3 in Plaza de Bolívar, in the center of Bogotá. There, Velásquez publicly apologized on behalf of the State, without euphemisms or justifications, for the extrajudicial executions at the hands of the military that have been wrongly called “false positives.” “On behalf of the State, we apologize to you, the families, and to the entire population for the reprehensible acts of forced disappearance and subsequent death in defenseless conditions that were later falsely reported as deaths in the development of military operations.”

His participation there was not fortuitous. Two months earlier, Velásquez had issued a statement in which he publicly explained his plan to catch up on compliance with the 53 orders to the Ministry of Defense to ask for forgiveness in public acts as a measure of symbolic reparation to victims of human rights violations. Almost all of them are for “false positives.” The most recent act was on August 14, when he asked for forgiveness from 35 families who were victims of executions in the department of Antioquia, but there are 48 more that are still pending.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed to this newspaper that, in the two years of Government, the minister has led five acts of forgiveness for false positives. They have also explained that the plan to carry them out includes other cases where there is no conviction that obliges the Government to carry out these ceremonies, “in order to honor the memory of the victims and recognize the responsibility of the State.” This means that the list of pending events is even longer than that established in 2023 and the Ministry has explained in writing to this newspaper that in the remainder of 2024 it plans to carry out three more events for cases that occurred in Quindío, Risaralda, Caldas and Caquetá. These are slow advances for an ambitious commitment that is highly requested by hundreds of victims. In parallel, the Legal Defense Agency seeks to achieve friendly solutions with the victims who have sued the State to prevent the cases from ending in trials that condemn Colombia.

César Palomino, the director of the Agency, told this newspaper that the majority of petitions from victims of human rights violations include requests for forgiveness from the Ministry of Defense, and that the military “are the most stubborn in not asking for forgiveness, they do not accept responsibility easily.” The difficulty lies in the fact that most cases are related to acts by the military or police, and the minister faces the difficult balance of maintaining his relations with the public forces while complying with the policies of the Casa de Nariño.

In previous governments, the symbolic acts were carried out by the Human Rights Directorate of the Ministry and the National Army itself. However, in August 2023, Velásquez warned that they had found unfulfilled sentences since 2011. At that time, when he completed a year in office, he assured that these delays were part of an “intention to hide the truth.” And in a government that has emphasized symbolism as part of its governance policies, he warned that there was a “pretension in his predecessors not to make public acknowledgements of responsibility.” By carrying out the remaining three this year, he would have only 19 months left to serve 45 more sentences.

