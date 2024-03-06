The Ministry of Defense for the first time reported the destruction of a French AASM Hammer bomb

The Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time reported the destruction of an AASM Hammer guided bomb in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

The bomb, made in France, was intercepted by Russian air defense systems, the military department noted.

The fact that the Ukrainian Armed Forces began using AASM Hammer, March 3 reported Ukrainian media with reference to the Turkish edition of Clash Report.

On March 6, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the third American Abrams tank during the special operation. According to the military department, the car was hit with one shot.