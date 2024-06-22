MO: Russian Armed Forces hit Canadian Senator armored fighting vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time reported the loss of the Canadian Senator armored combat vehicle by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) during the special operation. The defense department reported to reporters on June 22 about new successes of the Russian military.

According to the Ministry of Defense, units of the Vostok group of troops occupied more advantageous positions, defeated the manpower and equipment of the 58th motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 102nd, 123rd terrestrial defense brigades and the 21st brigade of the National Guard in the areas of the settlements of Varvarovka and Novoivanovka Zaporozhye region, Prechistovka and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

It is noted that the losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to more than 140 military personnel. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost a Senator armored vehicle, four vehicles, a UK-made FH-70 howitzer and an American-made M198 howitzer. In addition, the Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station was hit.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike on Ukrainian energy facilities responsible for providing electricity to the country’s military-industrial complex.