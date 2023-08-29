Ministry of Defense: air defense systems intercepted the Neptune anti-ship missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian air defense systems intercepted the Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile for the first time. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

The interception of a missile of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of this type was reported by the defense department for the first time. It was not specified where exactly the missile was intercepted. In addition, air defense systems intercepted two HARM anti-radar missiles.

The Ministry of Defense also announced the destruction of 27 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye region.

Missiles “Neptune” appeared in the summary of the Russian department once. In October 2022, the ministry reported about the defeat of the shop of the defense enterprise “Kommunar” in Kharkov, where warheads for Ukrainian anti-ship missiles were produced and stored.

“Neptune” is a Ukrainian cruise missile, which is designed to destroy combat surface ships and transport ships. It was developed on the basis of the Soviet Kh-35 missile – “Neptune” differs from it in its greater range, size and control system.