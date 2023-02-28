The Ministry of Defense reported that the airspace over St. Petersburg was closed due to exercises

The closure of the airspace over the Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg is associated with the training of the forces of the Western zone of responsibility for air defense (AD). This was reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, February 28. The agency’s message cites TASS.

The defense department indicated that on February 28, the duty forces of the Western zone of responsibility for air defense conducted a training session on interaction with civilian air traffic control authorities.

On the eve it was reported that fighter jets were raised into the sky over St. Petersburg because of an unidentified flying object.

Presumably, a suspicious object was seen 160-200 kilometers from St. Petersburg. Such information, according to Fontanka, was transferred by the Ministry of Defense through its channels to the Pulkovo airport service.

On February 28, the sky over Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg was closed due to an unidentified flying object. The city introduced the “Carpet” plan. The Telegram channel “112” explained that this means the requirement to immediately land or withdraw from the area all aircraft in the air, with the exception of military and rescue aircraft.