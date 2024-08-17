The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 340 fighters, six howitzers and a gun in the “South” zone of responsibility

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost more than 340 servicemen and six howitzers in the area of ​​responsibility of the “Southern” group of troops. This RIA Novosti said the group’s press center officer, Sergei Rumyantsev.

Rumyantsev specified that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 340 fighters and four vehicles. “During the counter-battery battle, a 152-mm howitzer “Msta-B”, a 152-mm gun D-20, two 122-mm howitzers D-30 and two 105-mm howitzers M119 were destroyed,” he said.

The Defense Ministry representative added that the Yug units improved their position along the front line and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the 23rd Mechanized, 79th Airborne Assault, and 81st Airmobile Brigades in the area of ​​Katerynivka, Konstantinovka, and Serebryanka. In addition, the Russian military repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

