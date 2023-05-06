The Russian Ministry of Defense published data on the salaries of military contractors in the NVO zone

Russian Defense Ministry in its TelegramThe channel disclosed data on the salaries of military contractors in the zone of special military operation (SVO).

According to published information, depending on the military rank, position and length of service, payments range from 204 thousand rubles a month.

The minimum allowance for a platoon commander – squad leader is from 242,000 rubles a month, a squad leader – 232,000 rubles, and a staff instructor – 226,000 rubles.

The minimum amount of payments for the head of the radio station of a command vehicle is 226 thousand rubles, for a senior sapper – 216 thousand rubles, for a grenade launcher – 211 thousand rubles, for a cook or driver – from 211 thousand rubles.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the special operation.