Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the main danger of depleted uranium is associated with the ingress of dust into the body

The main danger after the impact of ammunition with depleted uranium occurs when radiation dust enters the body. This was announced to journalists on Friday, March 24, by Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces (AF).

“As a result of an impact with depleted uranium ammunition, a mobile hot cloud of fine aerosol of uranium-238 and its oxides is formed, which, when exposed to the body, can later provoke the development of serious pathologies,” a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry described the consequences.

In the future, dust contaminated with radiation can enter the human body. Alpha radiation, which will emit small particles of uranium, deposited in the respiratory tract, lungs, and also in the esophagus, can lead to the development of malignant tumors. In addition, uranium dust can accumulate in the kidneys, liver and bone tissue, further leading to changes in internal organs.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. “Along with providing Ukraine with a company of Challenger 2 tanks, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that if weapons with a nuclear component were supplied to Ukraine, Russia would be forced to respond to this.