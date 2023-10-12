The Ministry of Defense denies the allegations circulated by some international media about the arrival of a squadron of American military aircraft to Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to provide support to Israel.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that these allegations are baseless, and that the presence of these American aircraft at Al Dhafra base has been taking place according to pre-determined timetables for several months within the framework of military cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America and is not at all related to the developments taking place in the region currently.