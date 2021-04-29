The Russian Ministry of Defense has declassified documents on the Berlin strategic offensive operation, which completed the defeat of the troops of Nazi Germany. The corresponding section within the framework of the project “No statute of limitations” is open on website departments.

In particular, the registration card of the memorial complex in Treptow Park, combat logs of units and subdivisions of the 1st Belorussian Front, documents from the personal file of one of the creators of the memorial, personal lists of irrecoverable losses, award lists and descriptions of the exploits of soldiers and commanders were published.

“The general assault on Berlin, breaking up at times into separate, sometimes elusive and subtle and observable, but bloody and deadly battles of individual and small groups of infantrymen, gun crews, tank crews and self-propelled guns, which demanded personal and selfless courage in close combat in a ruined big city , skill and resourcefulness, took on more and more fierce character “, – reads the entry dated April 27, 1945.

According to the magazine, German troops stubbornly resisted the Soviet army “with the doom of suicide bombers”, especially as they moved to the center of Berlin, which they had turned into a walled city. Enemy troops attacked in small combat groups, as well as individual machine gunners and snipers.

The decisive assault on Berlin lasted nine days. The turning point was the eighth day, April 30. “From the Greater Berlin in the hands of the enemy there are only four, almost scattered areas,” the magazine says. The next day, May 1, the remnants of the German garrison defending Berlin surrendered.