By the day of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Ministry of Defense declassified archival documents. The Office presented at website a special section “The day the blitzkrieg crashed”, which is dedicated to the courage of the soldiers and commanders of the Red Army in the first days of the war.

The department published documents that reveal the tactics of the Nazi command in the war against the USSR, as well as materials about the manifestations of heroism and courage of the soldiers of the Red Army. The site also posted a translation from German into Russian of the directive of the General Staff of the Ground Forces of Germany on the concentration of troops (plan “Barbarossa”) of January 31, 1941, which states “to defeat Soviet Russia in a short campaign.”

In addition, the Ministry of Defense submitted documents that recorded the beginning of the exercises and active preparations for repelling a possible aggression already at the beginning of May 1941. The site also contains materials dedicated to the defense of the Brest Fortress, naval bases on the Hanko Peninsula and in Liepaja.

Earlier it was reported that an article by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the beginning of the Great Patriotic War will be published in the Zeit newspaper on June 22, the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow. In addition, Putin will deliver a speech and lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.