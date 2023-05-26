The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the return of the ship “Ivan Khurs” attacked by drones

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the return to the base in Sevastopol of the Ivan Khurs ship, which had previously been attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats. The corresponding post appeared in Telegram– channel of the defense department.

“The reconnaissance ship of the Black Sea Fleet Ivan Khurs arrived at the permanent base in Sevastopol after performing special tasks in the Black Sea,” the message says.

They added that the crew of the vessel, being in the Black Sea since the end of April 2023, ensured the safety of the operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of Turkey. In addition, the ship monitored the surface situation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea to ensure the safety of navigation under the grain deal.

On May 24, at 05:30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack the Ivan Khurs ship. Three unmanned speedboats participated in the attack. The ship destroyed the enemy ship with fire from standard weapons. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video of the repulse of the attack. The footage shows the strike of a Russian ship on unmanned boats.