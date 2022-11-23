The Russian Defense Ministry announced the return of 35 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces from Ukrainian captivity

On Wednesday, November 23, as a result of negotiations, 35 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by Kyiv, who were in mortal danger in captivity. This was confirmed to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, the military will be delivered to Moscow by aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. There they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at the medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense.

All the military released as a result of the exchange are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, the military department added.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that among the soldiers released as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, there will be six soldiers from the DPR and LPR. According to him, the Russian side will hand over to Kyiv the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 11, it became known that during the next exchange of prisoners, Kyiv returned 45 servicemen and the bodies of two more soldiers.