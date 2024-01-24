Ministry of Defense: Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region

Il-76 crashed in the Belgorod region. The report of the plane crash was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The plane crashed during a scheduled flight, the military department noted.

On January 24, a number of Telegram channels reported the crash of an Il-76 in the Belgorod region. A photo was later published from the site of the possible plane crash.

Earlier, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported an incident in the Korochansky district of the region, without specifying what exactly was being discussed. The administrative border of the Korochansky district is more than 30 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border.