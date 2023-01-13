The Ministry of Defense announced the successful capture of quarters of Soledar by attack aircraft of PMC “Wagner”

The capture of the city blocks of Soledar was carried out by assault detachments of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”. This was announced on Friday, January 13, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its Telegram-channel.

“As for the direct assault on the city blocks of Soledar occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this combat mission was successfully solved by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteers of the Wagner PMC assault detachments,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the founder of Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the fighters had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar. He also stressed that no units other than the Wagnerites took part in the assault on the city.

On January 13, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said during a daily briefing that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Soledar in the Bakhmutsky district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The defense department said that the city was taken thanks to the massive work of Russian artillery, aviation and missile forces, and separately emphasized that control over the city allows cutting off the supply lines of Ukrainian troops in Artemivsk, which is located southwest of Soledar.