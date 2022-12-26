Three soldiers were killed when UAV debris fell at a military airfield in Saratov Engels

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack of a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the airfield in Engels, Saratov region. This is reported by the department on Monday, December 26, reports RIA News.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone on approach to the air base. “As a result of the fall of its wreckage, three Russian soldiers who were at the airfield were fatally injured,” the ministry said.

The aircraft at the Saratov airfield was not damaged, the Defense Ministry added.

On the eve of the governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin announced the verification of reports of an emergency at a military facility in Engels. He denied information about the evacuation of the city’s residents.

On December 26, a siren sounded in the area of ​​​​the strategic aviation airfield in the city of Engels, information about this appeared in Telegram-channel “Operation Z: Military commissars of the Russian Spring”. According to the Baza channel, local residents heard explosion.